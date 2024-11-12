University Hospitals expands urgent care network across Northeast Ohio

University Hospitals is expanding its network of urgent care clinics in Northeast Ohio to meet a growing demand for convenient, accessible healthcare. As part of a trend known as "retail healthcare," UH aims to move care for non-emergent health issues out of hospitals and into areas closer to where people live and work.

By 2026, it plans to establish 36 new urgent centers in high-traffic retail locations across Northeast Ohio. The project started in 2023, and the 21st site opened in October in Parma.

These new clinics offer extended hours and online booking, making them a more convenient option for those who can't get an immediate appointment with a primary care doctor.

Tuesday on the "Sound of Ideas," we'll speak to representatives from University Hospitals about the expansion project and discuss whether urgent care facilities could be an alternative to traditional physician appointments. Our guests will also explore the challenges people may face in finding timely and affordable care close to home.

Later in the hour, the U.S. still faces a critical shortage of physicians and nurses, a problem exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

By 2036, the nation could be short up to 86,000 doctors, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges.

One of the key drivers of this shortage is the aging workforce. Roughly 20% of practicing doctors are over the age of 65, meaning that many will retire in the coming years.

At the same time, younger physicians are also considering leaving the field earlier than anticipated, citing burnout, family demands and job dissatisfaction as contributing factors.

Many Ohio nurses are changing career fields, too, particularly those working in bedside care. A new statewide survey by the Ohio Nurses Association found that 63% of nurses who left the bedside did so due to patient care loads. Of the direct care nurses surveyed, 65%, also experienced some form of workplace violence in the last 12 months.

Guests:

-Lee Resnick, MD, President & Chief Growth Officer, WellStreet Urgent Care

-Rick Cicero, Vice President, University Hospitals Strategy & Partnerships

-Carol M. Musil, Ph.D., Dean, Frances Payne Bolton School of Nursing, Case Western Reserve University

-Shefali Mahesh, MD, Chair of Pediatrics, Akron Children's Hospital