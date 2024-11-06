NEO political experts discuss the results from the 2024 election

The 2024 election is now in the books. After months of bitter campaigning and billions spent for ads, the voters have spoken and the majority has put their support behind former President Donald Trump and the Republican party.

While votes are still being tabulated in some states, President Trump picked up Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin overnight giving him more than the 270 electoral votes needed to retake the White House as the nation's 47th president.

Trump carried Ohio for a third time winning the state by more than 10 points. His win helped propel political newcomer Bernie Moreno to a win. Moreno unseated Democratic U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown. Republicans will regain control of the U.S. Senate.

Early voters in Ohio turned out in big numbers. More than 2.5 million Ohio voters cast early ballots. Most of those ballots were cast in person. But actual Election Day turnout lagged behind 2020's numbers in some of the state's big metro counties including Cuyahoga.

In Ohio's congressional races, the 13th District contest was the most watched nationally where incumbent Democrat Emilia Sykes was narrowly leading Republican challenger Kevin Coughlin.

State Issue 1, that aimed to change who draws Ohio's political maps failed. Voters rejected the measure to create a citizens panel to draw the maps 56% to 46%.

And, the Ohio Supreme Court will have a 6-1 Republican majority after the three Republican candidates won their races.

On Wednesday’s “Sound of Ideas,” we will talk about some of the Election Day results including the outcome of Issue 1 that sought to again reform how Ohio draws its political district maps.

Guests:

-Tom Sutton, Ph.D., Professor of Political Science, Acting President, Interim Provost, Baldwin Wallace University

-Matt Cox, Founder and President, Capitol Partners

-Stephanie Howse-Jones, Ward 7 Councilmember, Cleveland City Council

-Amanda Suffecool, Chair, Portage County GOP

-David Arredondo, Former chair, Lorain County GOP

-Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Radio/TV

