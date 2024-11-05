2024 Election Day: Northeast Ohio voters discuss what's driving them

Millions of Americans have already cast their ballots early, either in person or by mail, in this close presidential election between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

That's nearly 75 million around the country, and more than 2.5 million in Ohio, with some in more populous counties waiting for hours in line to early vote. But other voters choose to wait until Election Day to cast their ballot.

Polling locations opened at 6:30 a.m. and will close at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, though anyone in line by 7:30 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

All Election Day, we'll hear from reporters who are out at polling locations talking to voters, such as Ideastream's Gabriel Kramer in Summit County and Richard Cunningham on the East Side of Cleveland. To start Tuesday's "Sound of Ideas," we're going to continue that coverage by checking in with Ideastream's Taylor Wizner, who plans to talk to voters at several locations throughout the day.

We'll also talk about Ideastream Public Media's plan for coverage on both Election Day and into the night as results are tallied. Ideastream's Deputy Editor for News Andrew Meyer joins us.

Later in this hour, we'll get some tips from a clinical psychologist about how to relieve the stress and anxiety voters may be feeling this week.

And, we'll hear from renowned travel writer and host Rick Steves, who will be at Playhouse Square on Nov. 13, answering the question: "Why do we travel?"

You can find more details about Rick's appearance here.

Guests:

-Taylor Wizner, Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Andrew Meyer, Deputy Editor, News, Ideastream Public Media

-Susan Albers, PsyD, Clinical Psychologist, Cleveland Clinic

-Rick Steves, Host and Travel Guide

-Kabir Bhatia, Senior Arts Reporter, Ideastream Public Media