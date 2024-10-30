Cleveland initiative houses nearly 70 unsheltered residents in first few months

Nearly 70 previously unsheltered people now have new homes thanks to a Cleveland initiative called, "A Home for Every Neighbor." In July, the city started moving eligible candidates from crisis housing situations into apartments with a 12-month lease. In partnership with Cuyahoga County, the initiative offers rent and utility assistance and designates a case worker to each participant, who can help find jobs, food, clothing and mental health services. According to city officials, the initiative is on track to reach its goal of housing 150 people by the end of the year.

Wednesday on the “Sound of Ideas,” we’re joined by city leaders to discuss the program and how it works.

Later in the hour, we will talk to Ideastream Public Media’s environmental reporter Zaria Johnson about a new waste transfer for East Akron. The 14-acre site will be operated by WM, formerly Waste Management. The transfer station, however, has been the subject of strong pushback from residents who are not happy that the transfer station will go into their neighborhood.

Guests:

-Justin Bibb, Mayor, City of Cleveland

-Emily Collins, Senior Advisor to the Mayor, City of Cleveland

-David Margolius, M.D., Director, Cleveland Department of Public Health

-Zaria Johnson, Environmental Reporter, Ideastream Public Media