Ohio economists help explain inflation and broader economy, the top issue for many voters

"It's the economy, stupid."

That maxim resonated when political advisor James Carville used it in 1992 while he was on the campaign trail with then presidential candidate Bill Clinton.

Those words certainly hold true today, as heading into the November election, polls consistently find that the economy ranks as the top issue for the majority of voters.

A recent poll from Baldwin Wallace University found that 28% of voters said "affordable groceries" is the most pressing issue to the country. That's more than twice as high as the next issue — immigration. The Northeast Ohio Voters Voices poll was conducted by the Community Research Institute at BW for Ideastream Public Media and our media partners, WKYC and Signal Ohio.

According to a poll by Pew Research, 81% of respondents said that the economy will be very important to their vote in the 2024 presidential election.

When looking specifically at what facets of the economy people are concerned about, inflation often tops that list.

Monday on the “Sound of Ideas,” we’ll drill into the politics of inflation.

Ohio economic experts will join us to discuss what power the president actually has when it comes to managing the rate of inflation, and how talking about inflation plays out on the campaign trail.

And even with the rate of inflation slowing, and returning to "normal" levels according the Federal Reserve Bank, why are residents still experiencing sticker shock at the grocery store?

Later in the hour we’ll discuss the city of Cleveland’s new 311 website that will better help residents and business owners report non-emergencies and interface with city services.

Guests:

- Jonathan Ernest, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Economics, Case Western Reserve University

- Ned Hill, PhD, Professor Emeritus of Economic Development, The Ohio State University's John Glenn College of Public Affairs

- Rebecca Maurer, Councilmember, City of Cleveland

- Elizabeth Crowe, Ph.D., Urban Analytics and Innovation Director, City of Cleveland