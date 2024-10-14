New American Library Association head stands against increased calls for book banning

In Ohio and in states across the country, calls to ban library books have been increasing in recent years. According to the American Library Association, more than 1,000 books have been challenged this year. Many of the books named include stories with LGBTQ+ themes, or focus on the lived experience of people of color.

In a new report last month, the ALA says that while attempts to censor books seems to have slowed when compared to last year, there are now instances of "soft censorship" where books are purchased but placed in restricted areas or not displayed due to fear of being challenged.

The new president of the ALA, Cindy Hohl, says one of her priorities for her term is to stand up for libraries and challenge censorship where it occurs.

We'll start Monday's "Sound of Ideas" by talking with Cindy Hohl about this issue, and about her background, as the organization's second Native American president, and other initiatives she's focused on.

She's going to be speaking Monday afternoon at a Special City Club Forum on Indigenous Peoples' Day at the Cleveland Public Library - Main Branch. The forum at noon is free but you have to register through the library at this link.

Later this hour, in honor of Indigenous Peoples' Day, we'll learn more about Native Americans' cultural connection with the land.

Guests:

-Cindy Hohl, President, American Library Association

-Natasha Myhal, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Indigenous Environmental Studies, Ohio State University & Citizen, Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians

-John Bickers, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Early American History, Case Western Reserve University & Citizen, Miami Tribe of Oklahoma