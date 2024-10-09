Ohio farmers struggling as drought persists in much of the state

The worst drought in decades is still a reality for people living in most Ohio's counties. Recent rains brought by the remnants of Hurricane Helene helped to dimmish the drought's hold in most of Northeastern Ohio's counties, but that benefit didn't help everyone.

Drought persists the further south and east you travel in Ohio. Severe drought conditions are present in much of Tuscarawas, Holmes and Coshocton counties. While exceptional drought retains a grip in counties such as Guernsey and Muskingum. The drought has created challenges for the region's farmers who rely on rain for crops but also livestock.

On Wednesday’s “Sound of Ideas” we're going to talk about the drought, its impact in the state and whether any change in the weather pattern is on the horizon to help turn the corner.

Later in the hour, Cleveland's current leadership says it has a vision for the future, one that hinges not only on remaking the lakefront and riverfront but also lifting all of the city’s neighborhoods.

The United Way of Greater Cleveland is hosting an event: The Business Plan for Cleveland: The Untold Story of How We All Succeed.

The keynote speaker is John Hope Bryant, he's the founder and CEO of Operation HOPE. It's a nonprofit that focuses on economic empowerment and financial literacy to help those in underserved communities create financial security.

Inequality and discrimination have created a racial wealth gap in this country in which white households hold nearly 10-times the wealth of Black counterpart households, based on figures from the U.S. Census in 2021.

Bryant has been described by Fortune 500 CEOs as the quote "conscience of capitalism."

Guests:

-Ty Higgins, Sr. Director of Communications and Media Relations, Ohio Farm Bureau

-Nick Greenawalt, Senior Service Hydrologist, National Weather Service, Cleveland

-John Hope Bryant, CEO and Founder, Operation HOPE, Inc.

