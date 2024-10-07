Ohio Latino voters say economy, immigration are top issues this election

Election day is less than a month away, and Tuesday, the polls open for early voting in Ohio. According to a Pew Research survey released last month, 57% of registered Latino voters said they would vote for Vice President Kamala Harris and 39% said they would vote for former President Donald Trump.

While a majority of voters expressed support for the Democratic candidate, the margin has been narrowing for the last few presidential elections, including in 2020, when Donald Trump made significant gains with Hispanic voters in states like Florida and Nevada.

This week, the presidential candidates will appear in separate televised town hall events hosted by Univision, aimed to connect with undecided Latino voters. Trump's town hall will air at 10 p.m. on Tuesday from Miami and Harris' town hall will air at 10 p.m. on Thursday from Las Vegas.

Monday on the "Sound of Ideas," we will explore the many issues prioritized by Latino voters such as the economy, immigration, education and healthcare. We'll also discuss voter apathy, barriers to voting and whether are not the Latino community is being well represented in the political landscape.

Later in this hour, Autism affects around 1 in 36 kids in America according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Children on the autism spectrum often struggle to interact with adults and other children.

We'll hear a conversation with researchers at Kent State University who are working to build more inclusive environments for people with autism.

The discussion was recorded last month at Bell Tower Brewing in Kent as part of Ideastream's "Brains on Tap" series of informal talks on neuroscience.

Ideastream's Jeff St. Clair hosted the conversation on Sept. 18 with a panel of experts.

Guests:

-Camila Fox González, Communications Coordinator, Young Latino Network

-Lair Marin-Marcum, Ohio Strategic Director, The LIBRE Institute

-Jose Feliciano, Chairman, Hispanic Roundtable

-Jeff St. Clair, Midday Host, Ideastream Public Media

-Stacy Miner, Ph.D., Assistant Professor in Nursing, Kent State University.

-J.R. Campbell, Executive Director, Design Innovation Initiative, Kent State University

-Catherine Farina, Director of Administration, City of North Canton

-Lisa Audet, Ph.D., Assistant Professor in Speech Audiology and Pathology, Kent State University