Northeast Ohio political experts recap and analyze the vice-presidential debate

Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) and Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minnesota) met last night in the first and likely only vice-presidential debate. The debate is also likely the final debate before the election, now just about a month away. Early voting begins Tuesday in Ohio.

The debate produced and moderated by CBS News was held in New York City. Over the course of the debate the two sparred on a variety of policy issues from climate change, to abortion rights to immigration.

Unlike the tense presidential debate between their running mates, Vance and Walz struck a much more cordial tone and that included shaking hands before and after the debate.

The meeting between Vance and Walz is the first time since 1996 that both major-party vice-presidential nominees are veterans.

With the race between former President Donald Trump and Vice-President Kamala Harris so close, the stakes for their respective running mates were high going into the debate. CBS News conducted a poll following the debate and found 42% of viewers felt Vance won compared to 41% who thought Walz did. Seventeen percent viewed the contest as a tie.

The debate took place hours after Iran fired ballistic missiles into Israel as the conflict between Israel and Iran's proxies, Hamas and Hezbollah widens.

On Wednesday’s “Sound of Ideas, we’re going to recap and review last night’s debate with a group of political experts from Northeast Ohio.



Guests:

-Matt Cox, Founder and President, Capitol Partners

-Kathryn Lavelle, Ph.D., Professor in the Department of Political Science at Case Western Reserve University

-Quentin James, Founder and President, The Collective PAC

