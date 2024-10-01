Northeast Ohio voting groups work to engage Gen Z in presidential election

Several national surveys find that Generation Z is more diverse, more politically engaged, and less bound by political party labels than older generations. With more than 8.3 million 18 and 19-year-olds in the U.S. newly eligible to vote since 2022, the question is: How does Ohio get these young people not only registered to vote but engaged enough in the upcoming election to show up to the polls?

According to a recent report from The Civics Center, a national nonprofit focused on student registration, less than half of 18-year-olds in Ohio are registered to vote. In comparison, 78% of Ohioans 45 and above are registered.

Many young Ohioans are responding to several high-stakes political controversies such as gerrymandering, abortion rights and gender-affirming care. However, recent data shows that most states still have fewer young people registered to vote as of September of this year than they did on Election Day 2020.

Tuesday on the "Sound of Ideas," we'll discuss efforts to engage young voters in Greater Cleveland. Libraries, schools, and nonprofits are using social media campaigns, events, and other methods to connect with Gen Z.

The last day to register to vote in Ohio is Monday, Oct. 7. The County Board of Elections offices will be open until 9 p.m. On Tuesday, Oct. 8, early in-person voting begins at 8 a.m.

Later in the hour, Ideastream's Jeff St. Clair speaks with one of the first scientists to study Lucy, the 3.5 foot tall, 3.2-million-year-old human ancestor who some scientists believe behaved remarkably similar to people living today.

Owen Lovejoy, a professor at Kent State University, was part of the team of Northeast Ohio scientists who first studied the famous Lucy fossil in 1974. This year marks the 50th anniversary of Lucy's discovery.

Guests:

-Yvonne Dortch, Voting Rights Coordinator, Cuyahoga County Department of Health and Human Services

-Zach Graves, Co-Chair of Kent State Votes, Senior Political Science Major at Kent State University

-Greer Aeschbury, Ohio Senior Campaign Manager, All Voting Is Local

-Khalilah Worley Billy, Senior Organizer, Greater Cleveland Congregations

-Jeff St. Clair, Midday Host, Ideastream Public Media

-Dr. Owen Lovejoy, Ph.D., Professor of Anthropology, Kent State University