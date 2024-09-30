© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas
The Sound of Ideas

Ohio 'mompreneurs' discuss challenges and rewards to starting a business as a parent

By Jenn Short
Published September 30, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
sign on the front of a business reads "Open"
shisu_ka
/
Shutterstock
A recent survey said 18% of women entrepreneurs have to leave their business due to family commitments compared to 12% of men.

The U.S. Small Business Association reported that in 2023, a little under 42% of businesses in Ohio were owned by women.

However, studies have shown that 18% of women entrepreneurs have to leave their businesses for personal and family commitments, compared to 12.6% of men.

Some of the other reasons for walking away included trouble getting financing and failing to turn a profit.

This Monday on the "Sound of Ideas," we'll talk about some of the challenges involved with starting a business, for mothers as well as working parents.

We'll also share some resources in the community that can help. We'll hear from two "mompreneurs" as well as an entrepreneurial expert.

Guests:
-Megan Moran, Owner of Mompreneur Co.
-Anique Russell, Co-Founder of Too Good Eats
-Tiffany McNamara, Senior Director of Strategic Partnerships and Business Development for Sears think[box] & Adjunct Professor, Case Western Reserve University

Tags
The Sound of Ideas The Sound of Ideas
Jenn Short
See stories by Jenn Short