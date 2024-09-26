© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas
The Sound of Ideas

Historian discusses growing politicization of teaching history in K-12, college classrooms

By Rachel Rood,
Drew Maziasz
Published September 26, 2024 at 5:15 AM EDT
different books lying on a table
Caftor
/
Shutterstock
The head of the American Historical Association will speak at CWRU Thursday about the growing number of states, including Ohio, introducing legislation that limits teaching of the past.

In recent years, Ohio and around 40 other states have introduced legislation that aims to define standards for how history is being taught, on either the K-12 or college level.

In Ohio, Senate Bill 83 has passed that chamber but remains stalled in a House committee. If it were to become law, SB 83 would limit what it calls "controversial topics" from being taught. The bill defines those topics as climate change, diversity equity and inclusion programs, marriage and abortion.

Meanwhile, last year, the legislature passed a different bill that allocated $ 24 million to create so-called "intellectual diversity" centers at five public universities in Ohio, including at Cleveland State.

The bill's sponsor, State Sen. Jerry Cirino, R-Kirtland, who is also behind SB 83, said, "The bill is needed because ideology is replacing the lessons of history on campus." Those centers have opened this year, which we discussed with Cirino in August on our show.

Thursday at 7 p.m., Case Western Reserve University is hosting a lecture on the growing politicization of how history is taught, featuring Dr. James Grossman, a historian and the executive director of the American Historical Association. We'll discuss the topic with him on Thursday's "Sound of Ideas."

Later in the hour, the tragic shooting that took place on May 4, 1970 on the campus of Kent State University is well known in Northeast Ohio.

The tensions between National Guardsmen and student protesters, the actual unfolding of the shooting that day and the aftermath has been subject to a lot of conjecture and speculation.

Author Brian VanDeMark has penned a meticulously researched new book, chronicling the shooting, the days of protests leading up to May 4 and the years of trials that took place after the shooting.

It's a book that is painful to read, but illuminating to work through.

Ideastream's Drew Maziasz spoke with VanDeMark, ahead of several appearances in Northeast Ohio.

Guests:
- James Grossman, Ph.D., Historian & Executive Director, American Historical Association
- Brian VanDeMark, Author, "Kent State: An American Tragedy"
- Drew Maziasz, Coordinating Producer, Ideastream Public Media

Tags
The Sound of Ideas The Sound of Ideas
Rachel Rood
Rachel is the supervising producer for Ideastream Public Media’s morning public affairs show, the “Sound of Ideas.”
See stories by Rachel Rood
Drew Maziasz
Drew Maziasz is a coordinating producer for the "Sound of Ideas" and also serves as the show’s technical producer.
See stories by Drew Maziasz