A look at the federal program granting Haitians temporary legal status in Ohio

The town of Springfield, Ohio is at the center of one of the most hot-button issues in the 2024 election — immigration. Last week, Republican vice presidential candidate and Ohio U.S. Senator JD Vance called into question the legality of a community of Haitian immigrants living in Springfield, following the Biden administration's expansion of a program that grants them temporary legal status until 2026. Vance said he would continue to call these immigrants quote "illegal aliens."

A few days later, in a New York Times op-ed, Republican Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, who was born in Springfield, condemned former President Donald Trump and Vance's claims about this community, and said repeatedly that the Haitian newcomers are there legally.

On Tuesday's "Sound of Ideas," we wanted to discuss the program in question that is bringing not only Haitians but also Ukrainians, Afghani and others to the region.

Later in the hour, we're taking a look at Cleveland Book Week and its full schedule of upcoming events spotlighting local literary talents.

Last week, Literary Cleveland hosted its annual Inkubator Writing Conference, themed this year "Create Dangerously."

On Sept. 28, the Cleveland Foundation will be celebrating the winning authors of the 89th annual Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards with a community symposium at The City Club of Cleveland.

Then on Oct. 1, the Cleveland Library will present the #CLEReads Young Adult Book Festival.

The programming will conclude with the Great Lakes African American Writers Conference on Oct. 5 and 6.

Guests:

-Patrick Kearns, Executive Director, Re:Source Cleveland & Executive Committee Member, Refugee Services Collaborative

-Colette Jones, Chief Marketing Officer, Cleveland Foundation

-Matt Weinkam, Executive Director, Literary Cleveland

-Reverend Dr. Leah Lewis, Founder & Executive Producer, Great Lakes African American Writers Conference