Cleveland Clinic experts examine why men avoid going to the doctor

Studies show that men are less likely than women to get preventive screenings, seek timely medical care or receive vaccines.

Men often refuse to acknowledge their pain or seek professional help. And those who do, may not communicate all of their concerns to their doctor. The issue is consistent across all age groups, and the outcomes can be incredibly dangerous.

A new survey by the Cleveland Clinic revealed similarities and differences across generations when it comes to men's health. For instance, older generations are less likely to get screened for cancer or attend routine checkups, and nearly half of Generation Z men do not have a primary care doctor. The "MENtion It" campaign aims to address the fact that men often do not talk about their health issues or take steps to prevent them.

Tuesday on the "Sound of Ideas," we will unpack the complexities of men's healthcare. We'll discuss how to not only get men into doctors' offices but also encourage them to speak up about their physical and mental health when it matters most.

Later in the hour, Ohio students will learn a new way to read this fall. The 'science of reading' curriculum will be introduced in classrooms across the state. The method is based on decades of research focusing on phonemic awareness, phonics, fluency, vocabulary and comprehension.

But not all is well with the rollout of this new model. Some teachers in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, Ohio's third-largest public school system, are expressing concerns about transitioning to the science of reading.

Guests:

- Adam Borland, Psy.D., Clinical Psychologist, Cleveland Clinic

- Raevti Bole, M.D., Urologist, Cleveland Clinic

- Chris Scott, Prostate Cancer Patient, Former NFL Athlete

- Conor Morris, Education Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

