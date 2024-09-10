Northeast Ohio experts share storm preparedness tips, discuss power grid reliability

Last month, Greater Cleveland faced five tornadoes that left 400,000 customers without power, many for nearly a week. In the following weeks, the region also experienced flash floods, drought and extreme heat. The weather caused widespread damage across the area- including downed trees and power lines, damage to homes and buildings, and even small fires.

Climate experts say severe weather events are becoming more frequent and more powerful due to the Earth's warming temperature. This year, the National Weather Service reported 70 tornadoes across Ohio, a record number that shattered the previous 62 set in 1992.

Tuesday on the "Sound of Ideas," we're going to talk about steps residents can take to be more prepared for the next major weather event. We'll hear from experts in crisis response and emergency management and a spokesperson from FirstEnergy. We'll learn about emergency kits, community resources, and other tools to stay safe and informed.

Later in the hour, we'll talk about our region's power grid, and how infrastructure plays a role in handling severe weather.

Guests:

- Dave Freeman, Director, Lorain County Emergency Management Agency

- Patrick Sweeney, Fire Chief, City of Shaker Heights

- Hannah Catlett, Spokesperson, FirstEnergy

- Ken Loparo, Ph.D., Professor Emeritus, Case School of Engineering, Case Western Reserve University

- Kathiann Kowalski, Reporter, Energy News Network