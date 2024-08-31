Beloved PBS host and chef Lidia Bastianich visits Northeast Ohio

Chef, author and longtime PBS cooking show host Lidia Bastianich is beloved by many for her approach to Italian food, cooking, and for her love of family.

For 26 years, she has invited PBS viewers into her kitchen to teach them how to make Italian food through program's like "Lidia's Kitchen," "Lidia's Italy in America," and "Lidia's Italy."

She recently spent several days in Northeast Ohio meeting Ideastream members at two special events and talking to them about her life and career.

What many learned is that she has a remarkable story of coming to America with her family as refugees from their own country of Italy, that she started her first restaurants in New York as a working mother of two young children and that chef Julia Child helped her kickstart her television career.

Bastianich also took the time to speak with "Sound of Ideas" host Jenny Hamel in our radio studios.