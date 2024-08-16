Playhouse Square volunteer marks milestone birthday and anniversary

When you go to see a show at Playhouse Square, you've likely met up with a RedCoat volunteer that has shown you to your seat.

Bill DeCapite Long-time Playhouse Square volunteer and World War II veteran, Bill DeCapite.

Over the last 40 years, Bill DeCapite has been one of those ushers. His volunteer work in the community is part of a long life of service that that also included active duty in World War II.

DeCapite grew up in South Euclid and spent much of his life in Cleveland. As a small business owner, he operated a body shop in Cleveland Heights.

He will turn 100 later this month and recently "Sound of Ideas" host Jenny Hamel sat down with Bill to talk about his life and love of service.

Guest:

-Bill DeCapite, Volunteer

