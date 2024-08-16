Mo Rocca profiles late in life accomplishments in new book

Age has been a pretty big topic in politics during these last few months, with President Biden eventually exiting the race after concerns were raised about his age and mental capacity.

But those discussions about the drawbacks of age stand in stark contrast to the wisdom Mo Rocca has gleaned from interviewing a wide swath of older adults.

You probably know Mo Rocca from his many appearances on the NPR program "Wait, Wait, Don't Tell Me" or his segments on CBS Sunday Morning.

The humorist is out a with a new book, "Roctogenarians: Late in Life Debuts, Comebacks, and Triumphs," which profiles individuals across the spectrum who've accomplished any number of things later in life.

He interviews famous actors and actresses like Mel Brooks and Rita Moreno. He profiles individuals who have made their mark in the Civil Rights Movement, art, and wine-making. He collects wisdom from several architects, who all hit their stride in their '70s and '80s.

Mo Rocca spoke with Ideastream's Drew Maziasz about the new book, what kind of lessons he learned and if those lessons inspired him to pick up any new hobbies in the second half of his life.

GUESTS:

- Mo Rocca, Humorist and Author, "Roctogenarians: Late in Life Debuts, Comebacks, and Triumphs"

- Drew Maziasz, Coordinating Producer, Ideastream Public Media