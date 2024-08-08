Will Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz joining the Harris ticket impact the race in midwest states like Ohio?

Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic nominee for president chose Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota as her running mate on Tuesday.

Walz may be a relatively unknown name to many voters, but the Harris campaign hopes that the Walz' affable brand of midwestern politics can help them win some key battleground states.

On Thursday's "Sound of Ideas," we'll discuss how Walz might affect the race for the White House.

Plus, how will the Minnesotan Governor square up against Donald Trump's running mate JD Vance, the U.S. Senator from Ohio? Do we expect to see the two debate sometime in the coming months?

Later in the hour — Summer is coming to a close and that unfortunately means the end of Ideastream Public Media's summer internship program. College students from across the region with different career interests and backgrounds have spent the last 3 months honing their crafts and gaining experience in departments like News and information and media production.

They have been on the ground reporting, produced video, radio and digital content, acting just like members of our staff.

Today, we wanted to spend a little time with our interns, and get to know better the journalists of tomorrow – what have they worked on this summer, and what are their career ambitions.

And because we had seven interns to get to know in these conversations, we split them up into two panels. We'll hear four now, and then three more early next week on the show, including our Sound of Ideas intern.

Finally, we'll hear another installment of our music podcast Shuffle.

Guests:

- Kyle Kondik, Managing Editor, Sabato's Crystal Ball, University of Virginia Center for Politics

- Destiny "Des" Torres, News Intern

- Darayus Sethna, News Intern

- Grace Prentice, Multi-Media Intern

- Hali Bridges, Arts and Culture Intern

- Amanda Rabinowitz, Host and Producer, "Shuffle" and "All Things Considered"

- Brittany Nader, Producer, "Shuffle"