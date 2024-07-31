Ohio granting permits to companies for recreational marijuana market

Last November, Ohio voters approved an initiated statute to allow recreational marijuana use in the state for adults. The statute allowed adults to grow their own marijuana for personal use and opened the state to recreational sales. But nearly nine months later, adults cannot legally buy it. The state is still working on its roll out process.

Ohio has now approved 34 medical marijuana businesses to expand into the recreational market. Those businesses include growers and processors as well as testing labs.

However, no dispensaries have yet been approved. The state has until September 7 to approve or reject dual use permits for medical marijuana dispensaries.

As the state moves closer to fully implementing recreational marijuana, businesses are preparing for a major influx in sales.

We will talk about the forthcoming legalized recreational marijuana sales in Ohio to begin Wednesday’s “Sound of Ideas.”

The cover of the book, "A Family Guide to Parenting Musically" by Lisa Huisman Koops.

Later in the hour, we will talk with Case Western Reserve University music professor, Lisa Huisman Koops. She has written a book, “A Family Guide to Parenting Musically.” The book discusses ways in which parents can incorporate music into their children’s lives and how doing so can be transformative for the entire family.

Guests:

-Andy Rayburn, owner, Buckeye Relief and Amplify Dispensaries

-Daniel Kessler, CEO, Riviera Creek Holdings

-Tony Lange, Assistant Editor, Cannabis Business Times

-Lisa Huisman Koops, Ph.D., Author, Professor, Department of Music, Case Western Reserve University

