Northeast Ohio and state leaders react to President Biden dropping out of the race

Yesterday, President Joe Biden announced in a historic move that he was dropping out of the race for president. This comes after mounting pressure from his own party over the last few weeks to step aside, and with just a few weeks to go until the Democratic National Convention.

On X, formerly Twitter, the President wrote, "I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term." He then endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to be the next nominee, and added, "Democrats -- it's time to come together and beat Trump."

Harris said this in a statement, "I am honored to have the president's endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination."

Former President Donald Trump responded with a series of tweets on his social media platform calling Biden the worst president in history, and wrote, "Whoever the left puts up now will just be more of the same."

Monday on the “Sound of Ideas,” we’ll gather a panel of political experts to discuss what the momentous decision does to the presidential contest. We’ll hear from analysts as well as Democratic lawmakers on how they see their party carving a path forward.

The Democratic National Convention kicks off on Aug. 19 in Chicago, and there will be plenty of eyes on who the party nominates.

Will the Democratic party unite behind Harris and have a chance at keeping the White House? Or will there be disagreement and discord, and will the Republicans take control?

Guests:

- Thomas Sutton, Ph.D., Political Science Professor, Acting President and Interim Provost, Baldwin Wallace University

- Stephanie Howse-Jones, Ward 7 Councilperson, Cleveland City Council

-Sen. Nicki Antonio, Ohio Senate Minority Leader

-David B. Cohen, Ph.D., Political Science Professor & Director, Applied Politics Program, University of Akron

- Matt Cox, Founder and President, Capitol Partners

