Sound of Ideas
The Sound of Ideas

NPR program is described as a ‘time machine’

By Drew Maziasz
Published July 19, 2024 at 3:52 PM EDT
The logo of the NPR program "Throughline."
NPR
The logo of the NPR program "Throughline."

The NPR program “Throughline” is a podcast and radio program that mines history to give context to current events.

The program has been described as a “time machine.”

Each episode, the Peabody Award-winning journalists and hosts travel beyond the headlines to unravel topics like the history of Hezbollah, controversies over certain textbooks in the classroom, and the impact of labor unions. The program is focused on explaining how we got to this point in our present-day current events by way of the history that came before us.

The hosts of “Throughline" recently chatted with Ideastream's Drew Maziasz.

 

Guests:
-Rund Abdelfatah, Host, “Throughline”
-Ramtin Arablouei, Host, “Throughline”
-Drew Maziasz, Coordinating Producer, Ideastream Public Media

The Sound of Ideas The Sound of Ideas
Drew Maziasz
Drew Maziasz is a coordinating producer for the "Sound of Ideas" and also serves as the show’s technical producer.
