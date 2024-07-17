Can Americans find their way back to civility in politics?

The attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump at a campaign event in Pennsylvania last weekend has led for calls to “lower the temperature” of our political rhetoric and for Americans to unify.

Trump says a bullet pierced his ear as her spoke at the event. A supporter attending the event died as did the shooter. Two others were hurt.

The shooting came days before the Republicans opened their national convention in Milwaukee and with less than four months before the presidential election.

Americans remain sharply divided and polarized and polling shows many don't feel that great about our political institutions or process in general. So as we head into the 2024 election, is a return to civility possible?

We’re going to talk about that topic Wednesday on the "Sound of Ideas," as well as the impact the attempted assassination on former President Trump may have on the remaining weeks of the campaign.

Guests:

-Thomas Sutton, Ph.D., Professor Political Science, Acting President and Interim Provost, Baldwin Wallace University

-Ifeolu Claytor, Treasurer, Northeast Ohio Young Black Democrats, Deputy Director, Issue & Electoral Organizing for State Voices

-Matt Cox, Founder and President, Capitol Partners

-J. Cherie Strachan, Ph.D., Professor Political Science, Director, Ray C. Bliss Institute of Applied Politics, University of Akron

Resources:

Greater Akron Civility Center