Cleveland is looking to 'level the playing field' and make development projects more inclusive

In an effort to level the playing field for developers of color, Cleveland Development Advisors and Cleveland Neighborhood Progress spearheaded a new real estate developer pitch competition this year. It's called the Cleveland Equitable Development Initiative.

Fifteen developers of color were selected to be part of a cohort where they were mentored for several months during the progression of their development ideas and projects.

The program ended in a "Shark Tank"-style pitch competition, where three people won the top prizes of $50,000, $30,000 and $20,000 in pre-development grants.

The three winning projects hope to facilitate growth in some of Cleveland's underserved neighborhoods, such as the Opportunity Corridor or Slavic Village.

Take for example top-prize-winner Andre Bryan's pitch to develop a temperature-controlled warehouse. The warehouse, called iSPACE, will be located on Cleveland's Opportunity Corridor for use by local health departments and non-profit organizations. The warehouse is poised to improve local healthcare access and spur economic growth.

Guests:

-Andre Bryan, Managing Partner at BridgePort Group

-Jimi Oluwabiyi, owner of Lael Developers Inc.

-Jermaine Brooks, realtor and managing member of WRJ Developers LLC

-William Willis, senior director of development services for Cleveland Development Advisors