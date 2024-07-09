City of Cleveland dedicates millions to invest in 'middle neighborhoods'

The City of Cleveland is committing millions of dollars to strengthen the city's middle neighborhoods.

Middle neighborhoods are seen as areas with strong housing stock, stable populations and areas that traditionally haven't needed a large amount of investment or federal help.

A new investment strategy is underway that was shaped by Cleveland Neighborhood Progress and legislation passed by Cleveland City Council.

The investment is made up of more than $10 million of state, federal and foundation dollars. It targets these middle neighborhoods with improvements aimed at retaining current residents and attracting new ones.

The improvements include home renovations where an additional bedroom or bathroom can be added. The dollars are also being used to open up more commercial real estate in high traffic corridors.

Tuesday on the “Sound of Ideas,” we'll talk about Cleveland's middle neighborhoods with a panel of individuals who are shaping the investments.

Later in the program, Ideastream Public Media Akron/Canton reporter Abigail Bottar digs into the findings from the National Transportation Safety Board's report regarding the 2023 train derailment in East Palestine.

Finally, a conversation with Pete Kirsanow, a longtime Cleveland lawyer who also serves on the U.S Commission on Civil Rights. He’s the author of a new book that’s a World War II era thriller.

GUESTS:

- Tania Menesse, President and CEO, Cleveland Neighborhood Progress

- Elaine Goldstein, Executive Director, Harvard Community Services Center

- Charles Slife, Ward 17, Cleveland City Council

- Joe Jones, Ward 1, Cleveland City Council

- Abigail Bottar, Akron/Canton Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

- Pete Kirasnow, Author, "Zero Option"

- Carrie Wise, Managing Editor of Arts and Culture, Ideastream Public Media