President and CEO of PBS discusses challenges of changing media landscape

Public media organizations strive to create content that educates and entertains, while keeping its mission of public service front of mind. It often serves hard-to-reach communities or fills in the news gap when local newspapers close. But audience habits have changed a lot in recent years post-pandemic, as more people work from home and are driving less and listen to less radio. In addition, digital streaming services and other online media have completely disrupted the traditional media landscape and added competition for the attention of viewers and listeners.

This has in part led to news of downsizing and layoffs at public media outlets, such as NPR, American Public Media and PBS. Local member stations are also feeling the strain.

So how does public media navigating this new climate, while maintaining its mission to serve the community?

Ideastream, which is a both an NPR and PBS member station, recently hosted the PBS board meeting in June at the Idea Center in Cleveland.

"Sound of Ideas" host Jenny Hamel had the chance to sit down with PBS President and CEO Paula Kerger while she was in town to talk about these issues. Kerger also highlighted some of the great programming PBS produces, including investigative series like "Frontline," and kids programming that is making strides in inclusivity.

Guest:

-Paula Kerger, President and CEO, PBS