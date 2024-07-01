Cleveland's Buckeye-Woodhill residents are revitalizing the neighborhood, one street at a time

The Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood on Cleveland's East Side has faced a lot of neglect over the years, but over the past decade, it has undergone major revitalization, thanks to residents, faith leaders and community organizations.

This effort began back in 2013, after a request to pray for Rosehill Avenue came to Pastor Ernest Fields, of Calvary Hill Church of God in Christ. Fields and other neighboring pastors adopted that street, and adjacent streets, and begin working with residents to start clean-up efforts, with a focus on housing conditions. Soon after, street clubs were formed.

With the help of the city of Cleveland and organizations like Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity, 77 blighted homes were removed, and new homes are being built.

To start Monday's "Sound of Ideas," we're going to talk with some of the residents and community leaders that have been leading this effort to revitalize Buckeye-Woodhill and how to mobilize residents to volunteer and engage with the community.

This conversation expands on reporting from Ideastream multiple media journalist Kelly Krabill.

Later in this hour, we'll hear host Jenny Hamel's conversation with the head of PBS, Paula Kerger, while she was visiting Cleveland and the Idea Center. We'll talk about the importance of supporting journalism through shows like Frontline and PBS NewsHour, and the financial hurdles facing public media as a whole.

Guests:

-John Litten, CEO and President, Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity

-Pastor Ernest Fields, Calvary Hill Church of God in Christ

-Robert Primm, President, Rosehill Avenue Street Club

-Joe Pollard, Grandview Avenue Street Club President, & Interim Crestwood Avenue Street Club President

-Paula Kerger, President & CEO, PBS