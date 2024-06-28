Ohio Lawmakers pass flurry of bills in marathon session before summer recess | Reporter's Roundtable

Thursday night, the first presidential debate was held between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden.

There were new rules for this debate, one of which was the fact that the microphones were turned on and off while the candidates were not called upon. Also, no live audience was present for the debate.

The candidates clashed on the usual topics; immigration, reproductive rights, the economy, and the war in Ukraine.

Friday on the “Sound of Ideas Reporter’s Roundtable,” we’ll convene a political analyst and reporters to get reaction to the first of two planned presidential debates.

Later in the hour, we’ll look back at the week’s top stories with Ideastream reporters.

Topping that is the marathon session that lawmakers had on Wednesday at the Statehouse ahead of their summer recess. Included in those bills is the $4.2 billion biennial capital appropriations budget, which contains funding for projects like Downtown Cleveland’s land bridge.

We’ll also touch on the National Transportation Safety Board’s newly-released findings regarding the toxic train derailment that occurred in East Palestine more than a year ago.

Finally, we’ll learn about Cuyahoga County Public Library workers who may go on strike in July, why Akron Public Schools have joined a lawsuit against the state’s voucher program, and who the new head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers is.

Guests:

- Tom Sutton, Ph.D., Provost and Professor of Political Science, Baldwin Wallace University

- Abigail Bottar, Akron/Canton Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

- Gabriel Kramer, Reporter/Producer, Ideastream Public Media

- Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Radio and Television News Bureau