Looking for an escape this summer? Northeast Ohio book lovers curate a 2024 Summer Reading List
Picture this: you're packing for your summer vacation. This year, you decide to build in some relaxation days, because let's face it, its been a busy six months, and you're dying to cuddle up on the AirBnB couch with a good book. You go to your bookshelf and you think to yourself, "Uh oh, what am I going to bring?"
The right summer reading book can vary depending on the person. Are you looking to learn something new, or escape from reality? Summer holidays like Juneteenth and July Fourth can bring out one's interest in history and civil rights. Or summer reading may remind you of your younger years when the classics were school reading requirements. It might tempt you to try re-reading that copy of "Moby Dick" that you never finished junior year.
Monday's "Sound of Ideas," is here to be your personal book concierge with our annual "Summer Reading" show. We've invited four book lovers from Northeast Ohio who will help curate the perfect Summer Reading List.
And most importantly, we'll include what our listeners are reading this summer, and add them to the list after the show.
We've asked the panel to come to the table with all sorts of books - from fiction, to nonfiction, to poetry, to children's books. We'll also talk about all that our local literary scene has to offer, and hear what books our panelists like to read on their summer adventures.
Guests:
-Karen Long, Former Manager, Anisfield Wolf Book Awards
-Ron Block, Branch Manager, Cuyahoga County Public Library - Middleburg Heights
-Charlotte Blasier, Head of Youth Services, Geauga County Public Library
-Alicia Frazier, Owner, Black Cat Books and Oddities
2024 Summer Reading List
From Ideastream staff:
- "Eruption" by Michael Crichton & James Patterson
Joe Sheppa says, “Like reading a summer action movie.”
- "The Uncommon Reader" by Alan Bennett
Josh Boose says, “I'm usually a non-fiction reader only, but this is a fun book. It's perfect for a long day relaxing in the summer sun or a weekend road trip.”
- "T-Shirt Swim Club" by Ian Karmel & Alisa Karmel
Anna Huntsman says, “It's a comedian's memoir about body image/weight, and all of his essays have a follow-up from his sister, who has a doctorate in psychology.”
- "Throne of Glass" by Sarah J. Maas
Anna Garvin says, “I'm currently getting through the Throne of Glass series! There's a huge fan base for it, and my sisters got me hooked. Great & easy romance/fantasy read!"
- "The Revolution Will Not Be Funded: Beyond the Non-Profit Industrial Complex" by Incite! Women of Color Against Violence
Sari Jackson says, "This book was recommended to me by a former coworker. It's older, from 2007, but feels very relevant to today's climate."
- "Horrorstör" by Grady Hendrix
Joe Sheppa says, “This book is a blast, and is set in Cleveland.”
- "The Anthropocene Reviewed" by John Green
Grace Prentice says, "Its John Green's meditations and commentary on various elements of the human experience. Some highlights: chapters on the song Auld Land Syne, Nascar, and Super Mario Bros."
- "Salt Fat Acid Heat" by Samin Nosrat
Abigail Bottar says, "Part cookbook, part science of cooking. I was looking to up my cooking game this year, and this is so helpful. Plus it has the most gorgeous illustrations and graphics.”
- "A City on Mars: Can We Settle Space, Should We Settle Space, and Have We Really Thought This Through?" By Kelly Weinersmith & Zach Weinersmith
Joe Sheppa says, “A look at why colonizing Mars (and outer space) may not be the future we should expect.”
- "Rethinking Fandom" by Craig Calcaterra
Stephanie Metzger-Lawrence says, “It’s an insightful read for sports fans who often find themselves struggling with their fandom amid the often unsavory moral landscapes surrounding sports, their leagues, teams and athletes. The author is also an Ohio guy.”
- "Dune" & "Dune Messiah" by Frank Herbert
Joe Sheppa says, “I can't believe I hadn't read these until this year. The new movies are good but the books are very immersive. They don't read like they were published over 50 years ago.”