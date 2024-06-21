Cleveland native named new coach of US Men’s Deaf National Soccer team

Anyone who has played a team sport knows that the experience can provide an opportunity to develop skills that are useful both on the field and in life.

But there are segments of the population - namely people who are living with a disability - who often lose out on the chance to participate in team sports. A new effort is underway by U.S. Soccer to include those of different abilities on their roster of teams.

One of those teams is the U.S. Men's Deaf National Soccer team, and their new coach is Cleveland native Everett Palache.

Palache brings decades of experience to his new role.

In a release from U.S. Soccer announcing him as the Men’s Deaf National team coach, Palache talked about his goals for the team ahead.

“I feel blessed to have the chance to represent our country and also the Extended National Teams program as a whole and I’m thankful to everyone involved for providing this opportunity,” Palache said. “I’m very much looking forward to this new challenge, and what I’m most excited about is the prospect of bringing a sense of togetherness, helping continue past traditions and building upon successes that have developed with the Deaf Men’s National Team over the years.”

The team will come together in July for a training camp in preparation for the 2024 Deaf Pan American Games to be held in November in Brazil.

Palache joined host Jenny Hamel for a recent conversation on the "Sound of Ideas."

Guest:

Everett Palache, Coach, U.S. Men's Deaf National Soccer team