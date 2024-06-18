As Northeast Ohio faces population loss, young professionals share what is enticing them to stay

A massive retirement wave is on the horizon, according to economists, as America's workforce gets older.

This will hit communities facing population loss the most, including Ohio as a whole, and Northeast Ohio. Cuyahoga County is down almost 32,000 people since 2020.

A recent report from the market analytics firm, Lightcast, found that declines in labor force participation among millennials, ebbing birth rates and falling immigration numbers help explain why the U.S. is facing talent shortages.

And beyond those hurdles, there is a growing generational divide in what young people want in their workplace and city, especially following the pandemic that disrupted everything we knew about the workforce.

So how does a region attract and retain young talent in today's landscape? And how do you entice people who grow up here and matriculated here to stay, avoiding the dreaded "brain drain," where great minds and innovators leave the region for good?

On Tuesday's "Sound of Ideas," we're going to spend the hour talking to young professionals, living and working in the Cleveland area, about what they are looking for in a job, and region to call home.

Guests:

-Tramaine Stanley, Paramedic, Cleveland EMS

-Andy Schumann, Organizer, Northeast Ohio Worker Center

-Elizabeth Ajadi, Director of Legal Operations, Brookfield Properties & Career Consultant, 925 Blueprint

-Ashley Basile Oeken, President, Engage! Cleveland