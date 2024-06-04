Cuyahoga Valley National Park forms international bond with UK ‘Sister Park’

Cuyahoga Valley National Park recently entered into a partnership with Dartmoor National Park in the United Kingdom.

The partnership will function as a “Sister Park” program, where each entity will learn from best practices, examine shared challenges, and work together to increase access to the public.

Dartmoor National Park, located in southwest England shares some similarities to Cuyahoga Valley National Park. Both recreational areas feature activities like hiking, biking, and kayaking. The parks also provide quick access to nature for residents in nearby urban centers. Akron and Cleveland in the case of CVNP, and the cities of Plymouth and Exeter in the case of Dartmoor.

Tuesday on the “Sound of Ideas,” we’ll talk with representatives from both parks and get a sense of what that partnership will look like in the coming years.

Also in this hour, we will discuss a lawsuit that was recently filed in federal court that deals with allegations of sexual misconduct in the Cleveland Heights–University Heights School District.

The lawsuit says that the school district failed to properly respond to allegations of sexual misconduct. The school district says it takes the allegations seriously. Ideastream criminal justice reporter Matt Richmond will join us in studio to lay out the details of that story.

Also on Tuesday’s program, a look back at Cleveland’s infamous “10 cent beer night,” 50 years later.

Sportswriter Vince Guerreri shares what went wrong that night at Cleveland Municipal Stadium, and why it looms so large in Cleveland sports history.

GUESTS:

- Matt Richmond, Criminal Justice Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

- Vince Guerreri, Web Editor, Elyria Chronicle Telegram; Author, "Weird Moments In Cleveland Sports"

- Kabir Bhatia, Senior Arts Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

- Lisa Petit, Superintendent, Cuyahoga Valley National Park

- Peter Harper, Deputy Chair, Dartmoor National Park Authority

- Kevin Bishop, CEO, Dartmoor National Park Authority

