What does Gen Z think about politics, climate change and more? We asked Northeast Ohio high schoolers

The Gen Z generation, or young people between ages 12 and 27, are growing up. They're graduating high school and college, they're online, they're entering the workplace, and they're running for office. They're the first generation to live completely in the digital age, born between 1997 and 2012.

According to a Gallup poll, they generally lack trust in political and societal institutions -- including Congress, the news, the presidency and larch tech companies. But they have the most trust in science. And they are independent. About 43% of Gen Z adults do not identify with either major political party. There are a lot of expectations and assumptions being placed on this generation already, both good and bad.

According to federal data, Gen Z is reversing a decades-long decline in teen employment. But a survey from Resume Genius said hiring managers called Gen Z the most challenging generation to work with. Some are nicknaming Gen Z the "toolbelt generation" as a growing number of young people are entering the trades rather than a four-year degree. But Gen Z adults are also less likely to own a home, be married or have children compared with their parents at this age, according to the Pew Research Center.

On Thursday's "Sound of Ideas," we're going to spend the hour going beyond the studies and headlines, and talk directly to local young people in the middle of Gen Z, high school seniors who have just completed a major accomplishment, and are about to embark on their adult lives. We hope this will be the first of regular check-ins with Gen Z-ers, a group of people we don't always get to hear from, but have a lot to say about their futures and the biggest issues facing the world today.

And, we'll hear the latest installment of our music podcast, "Shuffle."

Guests:

-Myles Riggins, Oberlin High School

-Isabella Mitchell, Avon High School

-Fitzwilliam Lokiec, St. Ignatius High School

-Sudhiksha Ramesh, Solon High School

-Amanda Rabinowitz, Host and Producer, "Shuffle" and "All Things Considered"

-Jeff Klemm, Children's entertainer