NPR host discusses her new book, “The Exvangelicals”

We hear the term evangelical quite a bit, but what about exvangelical

The term refers to a community of people who have, for one reason for another, left the evangelical church. The community is the focus of NPR host Sarah McCammon’s new book.

McCammon grew up in a strict evangelical household, but has since left that faith. She details that journey in the deeply personal memoir. The book also digs into the politics of the evangelical and exvangelical movement.

Throughout the book. "The Exvangelicals: Loving, Living, and Leaving the White Evangelical Church," McCammond paints a complicated picture of that community. She opens a window into the world of modern evangelicalism and focuses on those who are leaving the church.

Ideastream's Coordinating Producer Drew Maziasz recently spoke to Sarah McCammon about the new book.

Guests:

-Sarah McCammon, NPR Host, Author

-Drew Maziasz, Coordinating Producer, Ideastream Public Media