How will Cleveland's Universal Basic Employment pilot program address poverty?

Universal basic income isn’t a new concept, but it might still be confusing to many.

UBI programs provide monthly financial stipends to individuals to help maintain a standard of living that's above the poverty line. Those programs mainly function as a direct and unconditional cash payment.

Programs in various forms have been experimented with across the globe and here in the United States in places like Denver, Chicago, Newark and Los Angeles.

But in Cleveland, a first-of-its-kind program was recently unveiled, and has been approved by Cleveland City Council.

The Universal Basic Employment pilot program aims to give employment to people working historically low-income jobs, paying a base salary of $50,000. The median income in Cleveland is currently $30,000.It could be ready by 2026, is expected to cost about $21 million dollars, and would impact 100 city residents.

Tuesday on the “Sound of Ideas,” we'll dive into exactly what guaranteed employment could mean for the city, who it would serve and the mechanics behind it.

We’ll also look more broadly at the efficacy of UBI programs with a local economics expert.

To close the hour we bring you a conversation with NPR host Sarah McCammon, who has a new book out, “The Exvangelicals: Loving, Living, and Leaving the White Evangelical Church” which chronicles her changing faith. The book also profiles the faith and political views of those who were raised, and have since left Christian evangelical communities.

Guests:

- Devin Cotten, Founder and CEO, Universal Basic Employment & Opportunity

- Stephanie Howse-Jones, Ward 7 Council Member, Cleveland City Council

- Bill Kosteas, Ph.D., Professor of Economics, Cleveland State University

- Sarah McCammon, NPR Host and Author, "The Exvangelicals"

- Drew Maziasz, Coordinating Producer, Ideastream Public Media