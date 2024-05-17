Vinton Cerf discusses his work that led to the creation of the internet

CWRU A photo of Vinton Cerf regarded as a "father of the internet."

Can you imagine a time before the internet? Many of us cannot. And for those of us who can, it feels a world away. The internet has completely shaped how we communicate, how we learn and obtain information, and even how we experience the world around us.

Vinton Cerf is considered one of "the fathers of the internet" thanks to his work on the campus of UCLA during the 1970s and early 1980s where he helped develop the architecture of the internet. His career as a technology innovator led him to Google, where since 2005, he's served as chief internet evangelist.

Cerf addressed the 2024 Case Western Reserve University convocation and commencement ceremony this week in Cleveland.

He stopped by the studios of Ideastream Public Media to discuss his work and how the internet has transformed our world with host Jenny Hamel on the “Sound of Ideas.”

Guest:

-Vinton Cerf, Chief Internet Evangelist, Google