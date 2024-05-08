Author Amy Tan shares her observations of nature in ‘The Backyard Bird Chronicles’

When the world shut down in 2020 for the coronavirus pandemic, many people found their attention drawn to the outdoors. Birding became a must for millions of Americans.

The cover of the book "The Backyard Bird Chronicles" by Amy Tan.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service estimated in 2022 that upwards of 46 million Americans were "birders." And the vast majority of them were what we call "backyard birders." Those are the folks who enjoy the birds and wildlife that come to their yards often with the encouragement of feeders and birdbaths.

Renowned author of the Joy Luck Club and several other bestselling novels, Amy Tan, looked to her backyard for solace and inspiration long before the pandemic began. Her observations and beautiful, whimsical sketches have been turned into a new book, "The Backyard Bird Chronicles."

Tan was recently in town for an event at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History and will be in Northwest Ohio Wednesday night for a sold-out speaking engagement in connection with the Biggest Week in American Birding events at the Maumee Bay Lodge and Conference Center.

On Wednesday’s “Sound of Ideas,” the author will join us to talk about the book.

But first, we will talk to Statehouse News Bureau Chief Karen Kasler. For more than a year, there has been a deep fracture within the Ohio House Republican caucus.

The power struggle began in January 2023 when Republican Jason Stephens surprisingly won the gavel to be House Speaker by cobbling together support from some Republicans dubbed the "blue 22" and all of the Democrats in the House.

Last week Speaker Stephens removed six Republicans from the House committees they chaired. The move is the latest in advance of what is expected to be another battle for control of the chamber next year.

Finally, we’ll preview Thursday’s “Sound of Ideas Community Tour” event. This time we’re taking the show to the Cleveland History Center to discuss the intersection of wealth and power. The event is part of Cleveland Orchestra’s 2024 Humanities Festival

Guests:

-Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Radio/TV

-Amy Tan, Author, “The Backyard Bird Chronicles”

-Mike McIntyre, Executive Editor, Ideastream Public Media

