Campus protests over Israel-Hamas war have grown in intensity nationally and in Northeast Ohio

In recent weeks, a growing number of protests on university campuses, have swept across the country from Columbia University to UCLA.

Broadly, the protesters have decried the loss of Palestinian lives during the Israel-Hamas war. They've called for a cease-fire in Gaza and have called for colleges to divest from Israel-related entities.

Some of those protests have sprung up in Ohio. In Columbus, on the campus of The Ohio State University, hundreds held an anti-Israel protest last week that ended in 40 protesters being arrested.

And on the campus of Case Western Reserve University, protesters have set up encampments for the last three nights.

Critics have said some of the protest actions have veered into antisemitism and have raised concerns over the safety of the Jewish student body and faculty on campuses. While many protests have remained peaceful, some have erupted into violence either between protesters and police or, like on the UCLA campus, between protesters and counterprotesters.

University administrations have found themselves in a difficult position of respecting the student protesters' right to free speech, while also trying to maintain order on school property and ensuring the protection of the whole student body.

On Thursday's "Sound of Ideas," we're going to talk about what's contributing to this current climate on campuses, learn the latest about various protests and discuss reaction to what's happening on the ground. We'll hear from national and local reporters, as well from some student voices.

Later in this hour, the civil unrest on college campuses has some comparing the current situation to the anti-war protests of the late 1960s and early 1970s. This Saturday marks the 54th anniversary of the shootings at Kent State when Ohio National Guard soldiers opened fire on unarmed student demonstrators on May 4, 1970, killing four and wounding nine.

We'll talk to an eyewitness and survivor of the May 4 shootings about the tragic event and the upcoming commemoration this weekend.

Guests:

-Stephanie Saul, Reporter, The New York Times

-George Shillcock, Reporter, WOSU

-Conor Morris, Education Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Roseann "Chic" Canfora, Ph.D., Chair, May 4 Commemoration Committee, Kent State University