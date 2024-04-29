Major cities, including Cleveland, are seeing a decrease in homicide rates according to new report

Reported homicides are down in major cities across the country as compared to last year, according to a new report from the criminal justice consulting firm, AH Datalytics. It looked at more than 200 cities including Cleveland, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington DC, and others that saw major drops in the last year -- continuing a downward trend cities have seen since a peak of homicides in 2020.

According to Cleveland police data - there was a drop in homicides of 28% from 2023 to 2024 through mid-April. That's a total of 31 homicides this year compared to 43 in both 2023 and 2022.

To start Monday's "Sound of Ideas," we'll look more closely at what these numbers mean. Is this is part of a routine crime cycle, or is it due to better policing, policy and community-intervention programs? And how do the homicide numbers compare to other crime rates?

Later, we'll hear an author and grief counselor discuss the grieving many of us still have to do in the years since the pandemic.

And, we'll meet an inspiring 95-year-old who is fighting to keep the stories of freedom seekers alive in Ohio.

Guests:

- Matt Richmond, Criminal Justice Reporter, Ideastream

- Myesha Watkins, Exeutive Director, Cleveland Peacemakers Alliance.

- Wendy Regoeczi, Ph.D., Professor, Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice, University of South Carolina

- Claire Bidwell Smith, Grief Counselor, Author

- Drew Maziasz, Coordinating Producer, Ideastream

- Joan Southgate, Founder, Restore Cleveland Hope

- Jeanne Van Atta, Board Member, Restore Cleveland Hope