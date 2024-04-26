81-year-old Nick Kostis helped transform Downtown Cleveland

Crain's Cleveland Business this month named outstanding octogenarians and nonagenarians in its annual Eight over 80 awards. These people have had incredible lives and careers and are continuing to make an impact in their community.

Last week, we met 81-year-old philanthropist, Ron Harrington who is funding medical discoveries around the world, as well as 83-year-old nonprofit leader Betty Smith, who co-founded En-Rich-Ment that offers music- and arts-based classes to children in Stark County.

On Wednesday’s “Sound of Ideas,” we met another member on the list, 81-year-old Nick Kostis. He is the longtime proprietor of Pickwick & Frolic whose combination restaurant, cabaret and comedy club helped transform Downtown Cleveland.

Guests:

-Nick Kostis, Proprietor, Pickwick and Frolic