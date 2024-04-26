© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

The Sound of Ideas

81-year-old Nick Kostis helped transform Downtown Cleveland

Published April 26, 2024 at 2:46 PM EDT
Nick Kostis, the owner of Pickwick and Frolic Restaurant and Hilarities 4th Street Theatre, greets dinner guests on Saturday, Jan. 14
Nick Kostis, the owner of Pickwick and Frolic Restaurant and Hilarities 4th Street Theatre, greets dinner guests on Saturday, Jan. 14

Crain's Cleveland Business this month named outstanding octogenarians and nonagenarians in its annual Eight over 80 awards. These people have had incredible lives and careers and are continuing to make an impact in their community.

Last week, we met 81-year-old philanthropist, Ron Harrington who is funding medical discoveries around the world, as well as 83-year-old nonprofit leader Betty Smith, who co-founded En-Rich-Ment that offers music- and arts-based classes to children in Stark County.

On Wednesday’s “Sound of Ideas,” we met another member on the list, 81-year-old Nick Kostis. He is the longtime proprietor of Pickwick & Frolic whose combination restaurant, cabaret and comedy club helped transform Downtown Cleveland.

Guests:
-Nick Kostis, Proprietor, Pickwick and Frolic

