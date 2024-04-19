Judge pauses Ohio bill that would ban gender-affirming care for minors | Reporters Roundtable

A Franklin County judge has put a short-term pause on House Bill 68. The bill would put into effect a statewide ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors. It also prohibits transgender girls from playing on girls and women’s sports teams. Governor Mike DeWine vetoed the measure, but the legislature voted to override the veto. It was due to go into effect next week.

Democrats are still trying to ensure that President Joe Biden will appear on the November General Election ballot in Ohio. This week, Senate President Huffman said he believes Democrats will figure out how to resolve the issue.

A state law on the books requires candidates for president be finalized 90 days before the election. This year that date falls on Aug. 7. But the Democrats won't formally nominate Biden until its national convention which starts Aug. 19 in Chicago.

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb's lakefront master plan is still being put together by an architecture firm, but that process is already over budget. Council this week expressed its dissatisfaction after the administration sought approval to pay additional costs above the half a million dollars already approved.

If you drive anywhere in Northeast Ohio, road construction is likely coming your way. The Ohio Department of Transportation announced more than 900 road and bridge projects for this construction season. Those projects include: pavement replacement on I-90 in Cleveland, Lakewood and Rocky River; widening Interstate 77 in Bath and Richfield townships in Summit County and a reconstruction of state Route 21 in Wayne County.

A Cleveland council member has come up with a unique way to get people to remove "cash for houses" signs in the city. He’s offering ice cream. Kris Harsh represents Ward 13 and the Old Brooklyn neighborhood.

We will discuss these stories and more on this week’s Reporters Roundtable.

Guests:

-Abbey Marshall, Government Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Conor Morris, Education Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Radio/TV

