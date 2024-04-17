Ohio is investing in electric vehicle manufacturing and infrastructure

Ohio is growing its footprint in the electric vehicle manufacturing space. Big car makers such as General Motors, Honda and Ford have all announced sites around Ohio to make components for EVs or electric vehicles. In February, German manufacturer Schaeffler announced a new EV facility in Dover.

In addition to the jobs those manufacturing sites are expected to bring, there are other moves happening in Ohio in regarding the EV sector. Last year, the state opened its first federally-funded EV charging station. It is the first of 27 planned for across the state. Around that time, news also came that the EV charging station manufacturer Star Charge would be opening a new plant near Columbus.

These announcements and investments come as prices for EVs are falling.

To begin Wednesday’s “Sound of Ideas,” we will discuss the EV landscape in Ohio and whether the promise of new jobs and falling vehicle prices will drive consumer choices.

Later, dollar stores have become ubiquitous in cities and small towns, including in Ohio. These small box discount retailers greatly outnumber big box retailers. While some customers love their convenience and prices, critics worry that these stores push out small businesses.

We will discuss the efforts towns and cities are making to slow the construction of dollar storesand to have more control over where they are located and how they operate.

Guests:

- Jack Ewing, Transportation Reporter, The New York Times

- Tom Bullock, Executive Director, Citizen's Utility Board of Ohio

- Jacob Schwemlein, Director, Drive Electric Ohio Program / Clean Fuels Ohio

- Chris Shamie, Vice President, Hybrid Drives, eAxles, and Project Manager Officer, Schaeffler

- Kendall Crawford, Reporter, The Ohio Newsroom

- Donn Angus, Planning Director, City of Canton