2024 CIFF: ‘Maestra’ peels back curtain on male-dominated world of orchestra conductors

The 48th Cleveland International Film Festival is underway. Over its run, the festival will screen more than 360 films, including a mix of features and shorts. Filmmakers represent 60 countries. Playhouse Square is hosting the event.

This weekend, “Maestra” will be screened. The documentary follows five female conductors from different parts of the world as they prepare for and participate in La Maestra, the only competition specifically geared toward female conductors. The competition is held in Paris.

“Maestra” allows the viewer a more intimate look at women conductors, their passion for the music, their dedication to their craft, and the challenges they face as women in a historically male-dominated world. Less than 3% of orchestras worldwide are conducted by women.

The film’s director, Maggie Contreras joined Ideastream Public Media’s “Sound of Ideas” to talk about the film with host Jenny Hamel.

Contreras says the movie shares similarities with other competition-based documentaries, but she says this film also gives viewers a window into the work world that women recognize all too well.

“I like to think about it as a Trojan horse for women's issues. The narrative that you're going to experience is you're going to meet women from all over the world. You're going to be able to be a fly on the wall in their homes as you watch them prepare for this competition.”

Contreras says a segment on NPR about the initial La Maestra competition in Paris in 2020 sparked her motivation to create the film.

“There I was having a driveway moment. … I thought this has all the ingredients for a wonderful documentary feature.”

Contreras says the film will take viewers into the world of classical music.

“Your experience of this film is peering inside, the shrouded world of classical music, of orchestral music. What is it that a conductor actually does? We are meeting these women in their homes and their private lives. We're going to Greece; we're going to Atlanta. We're going to France. We're going to Poland. And, we get to meet them, and find out how they got to these places in their lives. And then we get to travel together to Paris, where they meet each other, and there's a competition of three round elimination competition,” said Contreras.

Ideastream "Sound of Ideas" host Jenny Hamel will host a panel discussion including Maggie Contreras after a 5:05 p.m. screening of“Maestra” Saturday at the KeyBank State Theater.

Film director Maggie Contreras will also answer questions following an 11 a.m. showing of the film on Sunday at the Great Lakes Science Center.

