Sound of Ideas
The Sound of Ideas

Health economist says healthcare system provides little incentive for innovation

By Rachel Rood
Published March 29, 2024 at 7:44 AM EDT
In this file photo, a senior lab expert works on mitochondrial DNA testing.
Jeff Chiu
/
AP
In this file photo, a senior lab expert works on mitochondrial DNA testing.

There are many examples in our economy of products getting better and cheaper over time, but that's not how it works in the U.S. healthcare system, according to prominent health economist Jim Rebitzer.

Together with his twin brother Robert, who's also a healthcare consultant, Rebitzer wrote a book called, "Why Not Better and Cheaper?" that explores why there's not a lot of incentive to lower healthcare costs, and that developing new lifesaving innovations is not always valued. The result -- they say -- is our society is poorer and less healthy than it ought to be.

Dr. Rebitzer, the Peter and Debra Wexler Professor of Management at Boston University's Questrom School of Business talked about the topic on Ideastream’s “Sound of Ideas.” Rebitzer is also the former chair of the economics department at Case Western Reserve University.

 

Guest:
-James Rebitzer, Ph.D., Peter and Debra Wexler Professor of Management, Questrom School of Business, Boston University

Tags
Rachel Rood
Rachel is the supervising producer for Ideastream Public Media’s morning public affairs show, the “Sound of Ideas.”
See stories by Rachel Rood