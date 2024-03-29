Health economist says healthcare system provides little incentive for innovation

There are many examples in our economy of products getting better and cheaper over time, but that's not how it works in the U.S. healthcare system, according to prominent health economist Jim Rebitzer.

Together with his twin brother Robert, who's also a healthcare consultant, Rebitzer wrote a book called, "Why Not Better and Cheaper?" that explores why there's not a lot of incentive to lower healthcare costs, and that developing new lifesaving innovations is not always valued. The result -- they say -- is our society is poorer and less healthy than it ought to be.

Dr. Rebitzer, the Peter and Debra Wexler Professor of Management at Boston University's Questrom School of Business talked about the topic on Ideastream’s “Sound of Ideas.” Rebitzer is also the former chair of the economics department at Case Western Reserve University.

Guest:

-James Rebitzer, Ph.D., Peter and Debra Wexler Professor of Management, Questrom School of Business, Boston University