New research illustrates need for more protected bike infrastructure in Downtown Cleveland

Northeast Ohio boasts some great places to ride a bike.

Summit County's Freedom Trail is a relaxed 7-mile jaunt that connects Akron and Kent. The Redline Greenway and Lakefront Trail are some new paths that connect several neighborhoods on Cleveland's West Side. And the lengthy Towpath Trail is a gem, attracting thousands of bikers, hikers and walkers all year round.

But one area that’s virtually of desert of bike infrastructure is Downtown Cleveland.

That's the big takeaway from a recent study by NOACA, the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency.

The study not only highlights the lack of bike infrastructure in the urban core, but also notes how many respondents that were surveyed for the study don't feel safe riding in Downtown Cleveland.

Those concerns over safety are also at the forefront of a pair of releases from Bike Cleveland, one being the 2023 Crash Report, and another being a survey they undertook with the Baldwin Wallace University Community Research Institute.

Monday on the “Sound of Ideas,” we'll discuss bike infrastructure, bike safety, and what can be done to improve that safety throughout the region.

Later in the show, we'll hear a conversation with author Erika Howsare, who wrote "The Age of Deer: Trouble and Kinship with our Wild Neighbors.”

If you're a Northeast Ohio resident, chances are, you see deer everywhere.

With human population growth and our expanding footprint, we're now more than ever, are living in close proximity to deer.

In "The Age of Deer," Howsare examines a long relationship, one that covers the gamut of Native Americans, and other indigenous cultures, who are known for their reverence of the animal, using every part of the creature and incorporating its imagery into religious ceremonies.

But the book also digs into some of our complicated history, that involves hunting, culling, and even vehicular collisions.

GUESTS:

- Jenna Thomas, Advocacy and Policy Manager, Bike Cleveland

- Grace Gallucci, President and CEO, Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency

- Erika Howsare, Author, "The Age of Deer: Trouble and Kinship with Our Wild Neighbors"

- Drew Maziasz, Coordinating Producer, Ideastream Public Media