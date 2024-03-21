Cleveland Clinic says AI is leading to new drug discoveries and faster diagnoses, but has its limits

Artificial intelligence has the power to completely change the practice of medicine. The Cleveland Clinic says it has gone beyond theory and is actually using AI in healthcare in a variety of ways, such as discovering new drugs, making hospital staffing and patient admissions more efficient, reducing time doctors spend on documenting charts, and even speeding up diagnoses, like for stroke or breast cancer.

On Thursday's "Sound of Ideas," we're going to spend time talking about this new use of AI in healthcare and how its changing the game, but also discussing some of its limitations, and how doctors and researchers are keeping patient safety the priority.

Also this hour, after a month of hearings and negotiation, the Cleveland City Council passed the city's annual budget, which included increased funding for the Department of Building and Housing to hire housing inspectors.

This comes a month after Mayor Justin Bibb's "Residents First" legislative package passed, which is a housing code overhaul created to protect renters and to address longstanding and ongoing issues caused by absentee landlords.

Many of these are owned by out-of-state corporations which residents say have often ignored their concerns, leading to unlivable conditions.

Ideastream's reporter Abbey Marshall spoke with some of those residents and has been following this issue closely.

Plus, we'll hear the latest episode of our music podcast, Shuffle.

Guests:

-Rohit Chandra, Ph.D., Chief Digital Officer, Cleveland Clinic

-Lara Jehi, M.D., Chief Research Information Officer, Cleveland Clinic

-Howard Chen, M.D., Vice Chair for AI, Diagnostics Institute & IT Medical Director, Enterprise Radiology, Cleveland Clinic

-Abbey Marshall, Cleveland Government and Politics Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Brittany Nader, Producer, "Shuffle"

-Maureen Joyce and Jake Schott, Band members, PAL