© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas
The Sound of Ideas

Equal Pay Day highlights continued gender pay gap in Ohio and U.S.

By Jenny Hamel
Published March 12, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
A woman calculates monthly expenses with a calculator
fizkes
/
Shutterstock
March 12 is Equal Pay Day, according to the National Committee on Pay Equity, which symbolizes how far women must work into this year to earn what men made in 2023.

March 12 is Equal Pay Day, according to the National Committee on Pay Equity, which says the date symbolizes how far into the year women must work to earn what men earned in the previous year.

Women have to work about 15-and-a-half months to earn on average what men earn in 12 months.

The pay gap is worse for Black and Latina women and for working mothers as well.

On Tuesday's "Sound of Ideas," we're going to talk about the gender pay gap and how it's playing out in Northeast Ohio. We're going to talk about the work being done by organizations, government leaders and companies to address the gender pay gap and to improve the experience of women in the workplace.

What can companies do to recognize and address inequity in the workplace. We'll also ask what women can do to advocate for themselves.

Later in the show, a Kent-based poet has a new collection, titled SOUP, in which he grapples with grief, particularly the loss of his father. Ideastream Public Media's Carrie Wise spoke with Kevin Latimer about his poetry and how he is helping others share their poems as well.

Guests:
-Abby Westbrook, Executive Director, Collaborate Cleveland
-Ann-Marie Ahern, Principal, Employment Group, McCarthy, Lebit, Crystal & Liffman, Co
-Grace Hefferman, Co-Founder, Northeast Ohio Worker Center
-ChiChi Nkemere, Co-Founder, Enlightened Solutions
-Carrie Wise, Deputy Editor, Arts and Culture, Ideastream Public Media
-Kevin Latimer, Poet & Author, "SOUP"

Tags
The Sound of Ideas The Sound of Ideas
Jenny Hamel
Jenny Hamel is the host of the “Sound of Ideas.”
See stories by Jenny Hamel