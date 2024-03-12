Equal Pay Day highlights continued gender pay gap in Ohio and U.S.

March 12 is Equal Pay Day, according to the National Committee on Pay Equity, which says the date symbolizes how far into the year women must work to earn what men earned in the previous year.

Women have to work about 15-and-a-half months to earn on average what men earn in 12 months.

The pay gap is worse for Black and Latina women and for working mothers as well.

On Tuesday's "Sound of Ideas," we're going to talk about the gender pay gap and how it's playing out in Northeast Ohio. We're going to talk about the work being done by organizations, government leaders and companies to address the gender pay gap and to improve the experience of women in the workplace.

What can companies do to recognize and address inequity in the workplace. We'll also ask what women can do to advocate for themselves.

Later in the show, a Kent-based poet has a new collection, titled SOUP, in which he grapples with grief, particularly the loss of his father. Ideastream Public Media's Carrie Wise spoke with Kevin Latimer about his poetry and how he is helping others share their poems as well.

Guests:

-Abby Westbrook, Executive Director, Collaborate Cleveland

-Ann-Marie Ahern, Principal, Employment Group, McCarthy, Lebit, Crystal & Liffman, Co

-Grace Hefferman, Co-Founder, Northeast Ohio Worker Center

-ChiChi Nkemere, Co-Founder, Enlightened Solutions

-Carrie Wise, Deputy Editor, Arts and Culture, Ideastream Public Media

-Kevin Latimer, Poet & Author, "SOUP"