Northeast Ohio animal shelters say they are in crisis with post-pandemic overcrowding

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of people opened their homes to pets during quarantine. At the time, Wired magazine called it the "feel-good pandemic story you need right now."

But over the last few years, after companies called people back to the office, many of those animals have been surrendered to animal shelters.

This week, the Ohio Division of Wildlife asked for the public's help after 13 dogs were found abandoned near a shooting range in Delaware County, near Columbus.

After it took state workers two days to round up all the dogs, Delaware County Dog Warden Mitchell Garrett said, "Don't do that. Don't just abandon your pets places. It's against the law."

Animals shelters all over the state have said they are in crisis due to overcrowding, and some in Northeast Ohio have said they may need to resort to euthanasia as a temporary solution.

We'll start Tuesday's "Sound of Ideas" talking about this issue with local animal organizations.

Later in this hour, we'll talk to local author Brandy Schillace, about her new mystery, "The Framed Women of Ardemore House." The book's main character shares some similarities with Schillace, including being on the autism spectrum and hyperlexic. Schillace will be interviewed about her book at the Orange branchof the Cuyahoga County Public Library on Thursday.

Guests:

-Chalan Lowry, Executive Director, Portage Animal Protection League

-Jackie Godbey, Executive Director, Stark County Humane Society

-Jonathan Beam, Dog Warden, Holmes County

-Ken Clarke, CEO, Rescue Village in Geauga County

-Brandy Schillace, Ph.D., Author & Editor in Chief, BMJ Medical Humanities