Some Ohio legislators aim to restart death penalty executions, others want to abolish them

The debate over Ohio's use of the death penalty has come front and center in the halls of the Statehouse in Columbus.

Recently, Alabama executed an inmate by means of nitrogen gas. That execution influenced a pair of Republican Ohio lawmakers to introduce a bill calling for the state to adopt the use of nitrogen gas as an alternative to lethal injection.

The bill was also endorsed by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and would address the fact that Ohio hasn't executed anyone since 2018.

Gov. Mike DeWine has said Ohio has had difficulty obtaining the necessary drugs to perform lethal injection.

Thursday on the “Sound of Ideas,” we’ll discuss this new push to restart executions in Ohio. We’ll also discuss a growing bipartisan call to abolish the death penalty. We'll hear from proponents and opponents of the new bill, as well as one of our Statehouse News Bureau reporters.

Later in this hour, we'll hear how museums are rethinking how they display and manage human remains, particularly of indigenous peoples.

One of the leading voices in the treatment and handling of human remains, Carlina De La Cova, will be speaking at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, and we’ll preview that event.

Finally, we'll share another episode of our music podcast “Shuffle.” This week we'll hear from Akron musician Dave Rich, about his new project, Dave Rich and His Enablers.

Guests:

- Louis Tobin, Executive Director,

- Sen. Nicki Antonio, Ohio State Senator and Minority Leader

- Sarah Donaldson, Reporter/Producer, Statehouse News Bureau

- Kabir Bhatia, Senior Arts Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

- Carlina De La Cova, Ph.D., Anthropology Professor, University of South Carolina

- Amanda Rabinowitz, Host and Producer, "All Things Considered" and "Shuffle"

- Dave Rich, Musician

