A look into Shaker Square's past, present and future following new ownership

One of Cleveland’s historic landmarks is the country’s second-oldest planned shopping center, Shaker Square, built in the late 1920s where the city of Cleveland and Shaker Heights meet.

In recent years, the plaza has faced instability due to a near foreclosure in 2021, changes in ownership, and a recent uptick in break-ins, causing concerns about safety.

Last year, two nonprofits, Burton, Bell, Carr & Cleveland Neighborhood Progress, took over ownership of the square, with the intention not to rebuild, but revitalize the community.

We’ll start Thursday's "Sound of Ideas" by exploring the history of Shaker Square and talking with the new co-owners about their vision. We’ll also hear from a community business leader.

Later, we’ll discuss how the passage of House Bill 68 has altered the landscape for those providing care to the trans community here in Ohio.

GUESTS:

- Tania Menesse, CEO and President, Cleveland Neighborhood Progress

- Joy Johnson, Executive Director, Burten, Bell and Carr Development Inc.

- Courtney Laves-Mearini, Director, Cleveland City Dance

- Dara Adkison, Board Secretary ,TransOhio

- Kameron Pepara, Co-Founder and Executive Director, Colors Plus

